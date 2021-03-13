You can now complain to the IRCTC food inspector if you didn’t like rail meal

Kochi: What to do if there is any complaint about the food provided by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) during the train journey? Don’t worry, there is a solution now. The Ministry of Railways has appointed a food inspector on trains to check the quality of food served on trains. Inspectors have been posted on special trains including Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Tejas, and Vande Bharat.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal made the announcement. Supervisors have also been appointed for mail/express trains on a section basis. The IRCTC Supervisor has also been appointed to oversee the railway catering services. Passengers can complain about food through IRCTC supervisors. Complaints can be lodged through the IT system of the Railways. This includes the Railway Helpline No. 139, Twitter handle, CPGRAMS, e-mail, and SMS. Information on this is also available on the e-ticket and IRCTC portal. The government completely banned e-catering services in March following the outbreak of the coronavirus. Subsequently, e-catering service was resumed on IRCTC trains in February with the approval of the Railway Board.