A new study says the Novel Corona virus passed on from Bats to Human with slight variation.

According to a new study, the ancestor of the novel coronavirus sustained “very little change” to pass on to humans from bats, which hints that the ability of the virus to spread from one person to another likely emerged in the flying mammal before it crossed over to its new human host.

The study which was published in the journal PLOS Biology evaluated hundreds of thousands of sequenced genomes of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and observed that for the first 11 months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The study also states that there has been very limited ‘important genetic change’ observed in the coronavirus.

It also remarked that some changes such as the D614G mutation, and similar tweaks in the virus spike protein have altered its biology.

This does not mean no changes have happened, mutations of no evolutionary significance accumulate and ‘surf’ along the millions of transmission events like they do in all viruses,” explained study first author Oscar MacLean from the University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research in Scotland.

But the scientists said it was “surprising” how transmissible SARS-CoV-2 has been from the outset.

“Usually viruses that jump to a new host species take some time to acquire adaptations to be as capable as SARS-CoV-2 at spreading, and most never make it past that stage, resulting in dead-end spillovers or localized outbreaks,” said Sergei Pond, another co-author of the study from Temple University in the US.

Examining the mutations undergone by the novel coronavirus and similar sarbecoviruses — the group of viruses the COVID virus belongs to from bats and pangolins — the scientists discovered evidence of reasonably significant change, but all before the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 in humans.

Based on this observation, the researchers said SARS-CoV-2 came with an inborn ability to infect humans and other mammals, with these properties likely evolving in bats before it jumping to humans.

“While an undiscovered ‘facilitating’ intermediate species cannot be discounted, collectively, our results support the progenitor of SARS-CoV-2 being capable of efficient human-human transmission as a consequence of its adaptive evolutionary history in bats, not humans, which created a relative generalist virus,” the scientists wrote in the study.