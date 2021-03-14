Anna DMK releases election manifesto ahead of polls

Chennai: Anna DMK releases an election manifesto with several promises including a government job for each in a family and a free washing machine for each family. On Sunday evening, Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam together released the manifesto.

In addition, free 2G data for college students, education loans, free cable TV connection, one-year maternity leave for government employees, Rs 1,500 per month for housewives, and 50 percent discount on tickets for women on town buses, a free solar stove for ration cardholders, a 150-day employment guarantee scheme and a subsidy of Rs 25,000 to buy an autorickshaw. Tamil Nadu votes in one phase on April 6. The results will be announced on May 2.