Big Ticket Abu Dhabi announced winner of International Women’s Day bonanza

Big Ticket has announced the name of lucky winner whom had won the Mitsubishi Pajero. A South African national living in Dubai , Grant Redman has won the SUV. Big Ticket Abu Dhabi has announced a special draw to mark the International Women’s Day.

The Big Ticket, the longest-running and biggest raffle draw in the UAE is hosted at Abu Dhabi International Airport, Al Ain Airport and online at www.bigticket.ae. The raffle draw said, “What started out with a Million Dirham cash prize, gradually grew over the years and now on Big Ticket’s 29th year, we’re giving away grand prize’s of up to 20 Million Dirham.”

The raffle draw guarantees cash prizes vary from month to month with Big Ticket giving away a minimum of 10million dirham up to our biggest jackpot of 20 million.