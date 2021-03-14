Bomb blast at govt office; 8 injured

Kathmandu: Eight people were injured in a bomb blast at a government office in Kathmandu. The bomber struck shortly after noon in Lahan in Siraha district. The bomber struck shortly afternoon on the first floor of the Land Revenue Office. It is reported that the pressure cooker bomb exploded.

Five men and three women were injured in the blast. All the injured were employees of the Revenue Office. Three of the injured are being treated at Saptarishi Hospital in Lahan and five others at Lahan Hospital. The condition of three of them is reported to be critical. “Three of the critically injured are undergoing treatment at Saptarishi Hospital, Lahan while the others are admitted at Lahan Hospital,” said DSP Tapan Dahal.