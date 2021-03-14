“Congress can go to any length to win an election”: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused that Congress can go to any length to win an election. He said this while addressing a BJP rally in Assam.

“Congress can go to any length to win an election. It has aligned with Badruddin Ajmal’s AIUDF in Assam, the Muslim League in Kerala and the Indian Secular Front in Bengal. Assam cannot be safe in the hands of Ajmal. People of Assam can decide who is more concerned about their welfare — Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Badruddin Ajmal,” Shah said.

“Five years ago, I, as BJP president, had promised to make Assam ‘Andolan mukt’ (agitation-free) and ‘Aatankbad mukt’ (militancy-free). We have fulfilled our pledge, and there is no longer any agitation or militancy in the state. Assam is experiencing peace and development. Give us another five years and we will also be able to solve the problem of infiltration,” Shah said.