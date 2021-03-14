Consume ghee every day to get these health benefits

Haven’t you noticed our mothers add ghee to bread, chapatis, and laddu to ensure our good health? Ghee is one of the most valued natural foods in Ayurveda from time to time. Fear of gaining weight, many people were reluctant to eat ghee. But if you know the health benefits of ghee, you will definitely include this magical ingredient in your diet.

Strengthens the immune system

As ghee is rich in fat-soluble vitamins D, K, E, and A, these nutrients enhance our body functions including immunity. Ghee’s ability to help the body absorb fat-soluble minerals and vitamins from other foods helps keep our immune system in good shape. In addition, ghee is known to be rich in anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and antioxidant properties that prevent viruses, fevers, coughs, and colds.

Improves digestion

Ghee is an excellent source of butyric acid. It is a short-chain fatty acid that is formed when good bacteria in the gut break down fiber butyrate. Large intestinal cells use butyric acid as their favorite source of energy. It is great for transferring energy to the intestinal walls. Ghee is also good for treating intestinal disorders like Crohn’s disease.

Increases memory

The healthy saturated fats in ghee enhance cognitive function. It repairs and prevents damage to cells and tissues and prolongs their longevity. Just eating ghee on an empty stomach improves the regeneration process of cells, which in turn accelerates the healing process of our body.

Provides healthy and glowing skin

Ghee is rich in antioxidants, has anti-inflammatory properties, soothes the skin, reduces inflammation, removes discoloration, maintains youth, and expels toxins from the body. It acts as a natural moisturizer that brightens the skin and hair.