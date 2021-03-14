Covid-19 Update: 1992 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in UAE. 1992 new coronavirus cases along with 2169 recoveries and 7 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

426,397 Covid-19cases were reported in UAE. Till now 405,647 people were recovered from the infection. The death toll stands at 1395. The active cases has reached at 19,355.

The Ministry has conducted 232,901 additional Covid-19 tests. Till now over 33.8 million Covid-19 tests were conducted in UAE. Meanwhile, new antibody treatments have shown promise in keeping high-risk Covid-19 patients out of the hospital, doctors in the UAE have said. Medics pointed out that while a vaccine (active immunity) prepares the immune system to battle future infections, an antibody (passive immunity) injected into a patient can immediately treat an existing SARS-CoV-2 infection. It has shown to reduce hospitalisation, emergency visits and disease progression in clinical trials.