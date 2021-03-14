Covid-19 Update: 247 new recoveries reported in Saudi Arabia

The recovery rate has reached at 97.5% in Saudi Arabia. The fatality rate is unchanged at 1.7%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, 348 new coronavirus cases were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 179 were recorded in Riyadh, 52 in Makkah, 44 in the Eastern Province, 10 in Asir, 9 in Madinah, 8 in Hail, 7 in the Northern Borders region, 6 in Najran and 4 in Jazan. Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 382,407.

The total recoveries reached at 372,703 as 247 more patients recovered from the virus. The death toll has mounted at 6567 as 4 more deaths were reported. At present there are 3137 people under medical treatment. In this 555 are admitted in ICUs.

The health ministry said a total of 2.1 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine had been administered in the Kingdom to date.