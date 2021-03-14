Covid-19 Update: 321 new recoveries reported in Qatar

485 new coronavirus cases were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. Of the newly diagnosed cases 414 are contacts of active cases and 71 are travel related. Thus the total confirmed cases has reached at 170,252.

The overall recoveries reached at 158,197 as 321 new recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours. One new death was also reported. The death toll has reached at 266.

At present there are 11789 active cases in the country. There are 99 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 837. 18 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and so 113 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

The ministry has conducted 10942 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. In this 7497 people were tested for the first time. Till now 162,2518 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country.