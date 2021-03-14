Denied ticket: Kerala Mahila Congress chief tonsures head

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Congress leader Lathika Subash resigned from the post of Mahila Congress president after being denied a ticket in the upcoming assembly elections. She went one step ahead and tonsured her head on the veranda of Indira Bhavan.

“My aim is to become a corrective force in the party. It is high time the Congress party stands with the women. I will not go anywhere and have no intention to join any other party. Even if the leadership doesn’t decide to give 20 % representation to women, at least one woman from all the 14 districts should have been included. Now my colleagues are putting pressure on me to contest as an independent candidate from my home town constituency, Ettumanur. First, let me speak to my family members and I will then take a call on my future course of action”, said Lathika Subhash.