Release date of ‘Sooryavanshi’ starring Akshay Kumar announced

The release date of Bollywood film starring Akshay Kumar, ‘Sooryavanshi’ has been announced. The film directed by Rohit Shetty will be released on April 30. Producer of the film, Karan Johar and director Rohit Shetty took to their respective social media accounts to announce this. The film was scheduled to release on March 24 but due the novel coronavirus pandemic, the date had to be postponed.

Wishing the entire team all the best for our dhamakedaar film and loads of love to the birthday boy #RohitShetty. It's always a blast to work with you, here's to many more!!! pic.twitter.com/MulV51CaiS — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 14, 2021

“The wait is finally over! We promised you all the #Sooryavanshi experience in cinemas and it’s time to fulfil that promise! So mark your calendars for 30th April 2021. #Sooryavanshi30thApril (sic)”, tweeted Karan Johar.

Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn have cameo roles in the film. Sooryavanshi is directed by Rohit Shetty and is produced by Reliance Entertainment, Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films.