DH Latest NewsEntertainment DHCinema DHCinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Release date of ‘Sooryavanshi’ starring Akshay Kumar announced

Mar 14, 2021, 11:51 pm IST

The release date of Bollywood film starring Akshay Kumar, ‘Sooryavanshi’ has been announced. The film directed by Rohit Shetty will be released on April 30. Producer of the film, Karan Johar and director Rohit Shetty took to their respective social media accounts to announce this. The film was scheduled to release on March 24 but due the novel coronavirus pandemic, the date had to be postponed.

“The wait is finally over! We promised you all the #Sooryavanshi experience in cinemas and it’s time to fulfil that promise! So mark your calendars for 30th April 2021. #Sooryavanshi30thApril (sic)”, tweeted Karan Johar.

Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn have cameo roles in the film. Sooryavanshi is directed by Rohit Shetty and is produced by Reliance Entertainment, Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films.

Tags
Mar 14, 2021, 11:51 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button