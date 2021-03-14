Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to face legal action for violence; files FIR

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav may have to face a legal action for an ‘incident of violence’. The action comes after his supporters thrashed journalists at a public event.

Meanwhille the party said that this was just an attempt to intimidate them and they have filed a counter FIR against the journalists in the case. Yadav put out the FIR in his official twitter and said that it is proof that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh is losing control over the law and order situation in the state. He also said that BJP government is only getting desperate.

“The FIR filed against me by the BJP government of UP is publishing a copy of it in the public interest for the information of every citizen of the state. If the need arises, we will also install hoardings in the capital Lucknow. This FIR is a symbol of frustration of the losing BJP” Yadav said.