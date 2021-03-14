Severe dust storm hits Gulf countries

Severe dust storms are reported from UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Kuwait in recent days.

A strong dust storm has been experienced across the UAE since Saturday morning. UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology issued alerts over most of the country on Saturday. Yellow alerts were issued in certain areas which advise residents to take care if they take part in any outdoor activities. Orange alerts were issued in some other areas which warn residents about hazardous weather conditions. The department had shared the scenes of strong dust storms raging in Khor Fakkan on social media.

Warnings were issued in various parts of Saudi Arabia also. Dust storms have swept through the northern region of the country, including the capital Riyadh, Al Jawf, Qassim, Hail, as well as eastern parts of Makkah and Madinah. The Saudi Civil Defense urged the public to take precautions. People with respiratory problems were advised to stay at home. It also urged the drivers to be cautious when driving near lamp posts, electricity poles, and billboards on the street.

The Interior Ministry of Kuwait also issued a warning regarding the weather instability in the country. Authorities asked people to contact 112 for any help regarding safety and transportation.

Oman issued alerts regarding the dust winds and warned of the possibility of dust storms in the Dhofar and Al Wusta governorates during Saturday evening.