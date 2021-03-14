Tamil Nadu: Khushbu in BJP’s first list of candidates

Khushbu has been included in the BJP’s first list of candidates for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. She will be contesting the election from Chennai’s Thousand Lights constituency against DMK’s Dr. Ezhilan.

This is the first time the actor-politician is contesting the election. Khushbu had quit congress last year and joined BJP. In her tweet, Khushbu thanked BJP President J P Nadda for giving her the opportunity.

As per the first list of BJP, former IPS officer Annamalai will contest in Aravakuruchi constituency, Tamil Nadu BJP chief L Murugram will contest from Tharapuram and H Raja from Karaikudi. BJP’s Women Wing Chief Vanathi Srinivasan will be contesting against Kamal Haasan in Coimbatore South.

BJP is contesting from 20 constituencies in Tamil Nadu in alliance with the ruling AIADMK.