The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik revealed her struggles with eating disorder

Actor Mayim Bialik, who is a part of the famous situational comedy ‘The Big Bang Theory‘, has recently said that she has been recovering from eating disorders over the past two years. As per the reports, the actor said she had been struggling with the pressure to make herself seem fit for Hollywood.

The disclosure followed on an episode of the Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown podcast, where the 45-year-old actor talked about her conflict for the first time. “This is the first time I’ve ever talked about it because people are like, ‘Well, why are you so overweight?’ Well, because I’m a compulsive overeater and in addition to being an anorexic and restricter,” Bialik said.

She was also followed by author and activist Glennon Doyle, who has also before talked about her eating disorder. Bialik sprouted up in the limelight as the teenage star of ‘Blossom‘. She said Doyle’s courage profoundly inspired her, and she decided it was time to tell her now