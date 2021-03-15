BJP will make Assam ‘Andolan-Aatankwad mukt’; says Home Minister Amit Shah

Polls are getting closer and leaders are busy campaigning. Assam is ready for the three-phased elections that will begin later this month. The state on Sunday saw both Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh campaigning zealously for the party.

In his speech, Mr Shah promised to make Assam get rid off devastating annual floods. He also pledged to wipe out “andolan” (protests) and “aatankwad” (terrorism) from the state. His promise came as when the state had to witness widespread protests last year against the controversial citizenship law which claimed five lives. He also slammed at the Congress for partnering Badruddin Ajmal’s AIUDF party.

Mr singh said that terrorism and insurgency have declined in the state because of the efforts of BJP government. “Congress see vote bank in infiltrators. In Kerala, Congress has allied with Muslim League, in West Bengal, they forged an alliance with ISF and in Assam with (Badruddin) Ajmal” Mr Shah said.

He further added that in last 15 years of Congress rule in Assam, they failed to stop illegal influx from Bangladesh. He lashed out at Congress saying that they for cheap vote bank politics, encouraged infiltration. He also promised that Assam will be free from illegal influx if BJP returns to power in the state.

“Within five years, we would solve the flood problem in Assam. We have done a satellite survey and found that there are many water bodies where we are thinking to divert the floodwater in a scientific method” Amit Shah added.