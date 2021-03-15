Commodity market: Gold prices rises marginally

The price of gold has edged higher marginally in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures were up 0.16% to Rs.44,820 per 10 gram. Silver futures had also pared early gains and were up 0.28% to Rs. 67,031 per kg.

In the International market, the price of spot gold had pared early gains and were flat at US dollar 1,724 an ounce . Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.9% to US dollar 26.14, platinum rose 1% to Us dollar 1,217.37, while palladium fell 0.1% to Us dollar 2,369. SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund or gold ETF, said its holdings fell 0.3% to 1,052.07 tones on Friday from 1,055.27 tones on Thursday.