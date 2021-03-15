Covid-19 Update: 1 more death reported in Qatar

481 new coronavirus cases were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 424 contacts of active cases and 57 travel related. 311 new recoveries and 1new death was also reported in the last 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed cases ahs reached at 170,733 in Qatar. The overall recoveries has reached at 158,508. The death toll mounted to 267. At present there are 11958 active cases in the country.

There are 127 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 875. 12 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and so 118 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

The ministry has conducted 11834 Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. In this 6742 people were tested for the first time. Till now 162,9260 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country.