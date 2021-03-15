Covid-19 Update: 1898 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in UAE. 1898 new coronavirus cases along with 2438 new recoveries and 7 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. The last time the country had seen cases below the 2,000 mark was on January 5, when 1,967 new cases were reported.

Till now 428,295people were affected with coronavirus in the country. In this 408,085 people were recovered from the disease. The death toll stands at 1402. At present there are 18,808 active cases in the country.

The ministry has conducted 205,579 additional Covid-19 tests in the country in the last 24 hours. Till now over 33 million Covid-19 tests were conducted in UAE.