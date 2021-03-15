Covid-19 Update: 341 new recoveries reported in Oman

The ministry of Health in Oman has updated the coronavirus situation in Oman. 556 new coronavirus cases were reported in Oman in the last 24 hours. Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 147423.

Meanwhile, 341 recoveries along with 1 new death was reported in Oman in the last 24 hours. The total recoveries has reached at 136770. The death toll now stands at 1609.

The ministry urged everyone to adhere to social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee and the MOH.