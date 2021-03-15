District administration imposes Section 144

The district administration has imposed Section 144 in the city. The Bhopal district administration has imposed prohibitory order in the capital city of Madhya Pradesh. The decision was taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.

As per the new guidelines, public attendance at social, religious, cultural, entertainment, or educational gatherings should be 50% depending on the capacity of a closed hall.

Permission will have to be sought for open spaces. No events will take place post 10.30 pm. Those arriving in the city from Maharashtra will have to produce an RT-PCR report, conducted 72 hours prior to the travel. Those staying in the city for more than 3-4 days may have to undergo random tests.

Protests, demonstrations, rallies, fairs, exhibitions, etc, have been banned in the region. Coaching institutes will be allowed to open with 50% capacity with adherence to Covid protocols. However, their hostels will remain closed.