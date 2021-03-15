Dubai; Special tribunal for real estate cheque transactions dissolved

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum dissolves real estate special tribunal. Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE has issued a decree dissolving the Dubai’s Special Tribunal for the Settlement of Cheque Disputes Relating to Real Estate Transactions.

According to the decree, all claims and appeals reviewed by the Special Tribunal that have not yet received a final judgement, will be referred to the concerned judicial entity. The decree active from its date of issuance will be published in the Official Gazette.

Pursuant to Decree No. (33) of 2020, the name of the special committee for unfinished and cancelled real estate projects in Dubai has been changed to the Special Tribunal for Liquidation of Cancelled Real Property Projects in the emirate of Dubai and Settlement of Related Rights. The new name will substitute the previous name of the Committee in all the legislations applied in Dubai.

As been issued, the Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council is responsible to appoint the chairman and members of the new Special Tribunal, define the frameworks for its meetings and decision making and judicial processes.