Etihad Airways announces special offer

The national air carrier of UAE, Etihad Airways has announced a special offer. The Abu Dhabi based Etihad Airways has announced a quarantine-free travel with discounted airfare. Etihad Airways has launched a special airfare for Morocco.

The airline has announced a discounted airfare for Dh999 in economy class on Abu Dhabi-Casablanca flights. This fare is limited to 500 seats on a first come, first served basis. The sale starts at 11am on Monday, March 15, 2021 and ends at 11am on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, UAE time. Passengers who book between March 16 and 28, 2021 will have return fares starting from Dh1,995 in economy, and business fares from Dh9,995. Travellers can jet off anytime between March 24 to June 30, 2021.