‘Feel free to run with it’; Lilly Singh wears ‘I Stand with farmers’ mask to 63rd Grammy Awards

Canadian comedian and the Youtuber Lilly Singh, one among the top celeb supporters of ongoing farmers protest in India, has taken her protest to a different level now. She used the global stage of the 63rd Grammy Awards to highlight the agitation by wearing a black mask that had “I Stand With Farmers” written on it.

“I know red carpet/award show pictures always get the most coverage, so here you go media. Feel free to run with it #IStandWithFarmers #GRAMMYs” Lilly Singh wrote posting her photo on Twitter.

It is pretty much sure that the Grammys’ red carpet is something people around the globe look at with admiration. The carpet welcomes world’s biggest music stars. And her post has gone viral within no time. Model Amanda Cerny, WWE wrestler Sunil Singh and Indian actor Shruti Seth have commented on her post.

Earlier the global music icon Rihanna had to go through a lot of chaos after she tweeted in support of the farmers protest in February. Thanking Rihanna for lending her voice to the agitation, Lily Singh had written at the time, “Yes! Thank you so much. This is a humanity issue! #IStandWithFarmers and this narrative is TIRED”

“The world is watching. You don’t have to be Indian or Punjabi or South Asian to understand the issue. All you have to do is care about humanity. Always demand freedom of speech, freedom of press, basic human and civil rights-equity and dignity for workers. #FarmersProtest #internetshutdown” Amanda Cerny penned a few lines and posted a photo of women farmers on Instagram.