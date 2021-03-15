Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

The domestic currency the Indian rupee had gained against the US dollar in the forex market. The weakening of US dollar in the international market has supported the upward rally of Indian rupee.

At the Interbank Rupee opened at 72.71 against the US dollar. During the trading , the Indian rupee inched higher to 72.60 against the US dollar , registering a rise of 19 paise over its previous close. On Friday, the rupee had settled at 72.79 against the American currency.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.01 per cent to 91.66.Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs. 942.60 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.