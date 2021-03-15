‘I can’t breathe’ wins Song of the year in Grammys, the Music’s biggest night

Music is all we need in togetherness and in solitude. And here is the Music’s biggest night Grammys’ 63rd edition. It began with Megan Thee Stallion winning three trophies; Best New Artist Award, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for Savage.

‘I Can’t Breathe’ by H.E.R won one of the three big awards- Song of the Year. Political commentator and the television host Trevor Noah opened music’s biggest night from Los Angeles. The south African comedian kicked off the event joking that it would be the largest outdoor event of 2021 since the storming of the US Capitol in January. “I know that you haven’t been able to go to a concert in a long time – neither have I. So tonight we’re bringing the concert to you,” he said.

In terms of nominations, Beyonce lead the pack with nine, followed by Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and rapper Roddy Ricch, all with six. John Prine, the legend who died last year at the age of 73, received awards for Best Roots Performance and Best Roots Song from the Recording Academy.

Posthumus award for Best Improvised Jazz Solo was secured by Chick Corea.

Here are some of this year’s most awaited Grammy winners, take a look;

Song of the Year: I Can’t Breathe by H.E.R

Best New Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Rain On Me – Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

Best Pop Solo Performance: Harry Styles

Best Improvised Jazz Solo: Chick Corea

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: American Standard -James Taylor

Best Rock Performance: Shameika

Best Metal Performance: Bum-Rush

Best Rock Song: Stay High

Best Alternative Music Album: Fetch the Bolt Cutter

Best Dance Recording: 10%

Best Dance Electronic Album: Bubba

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Live At The Royal Albert Hall

Best Rap Performance: Megan Thee Stallion