” Prime Minister is incompetent, cannot run the country,”: Mamata Banerjee

Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has came down heavily on prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mamata said that the prime minister is not fit to run the country.

“PM is incompetent, cannot run the country. They will engineer riots, spread lies if they win polls”, she said. “No other government in the world has been able to do as much work as us. Their (BJP) prime minister cannot run the country, totally incompetent,” she said.

“Wait for a few days, my legs will be better. I will see whether your legs move freely on Bengal’s soil,” Banerjee said