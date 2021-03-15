‘Quad went really well’; leaders ensure work to open Indo-Pacific co-operation

US President Joe Biden said that the virtual summit he held with the leaders of India, Japan and Australia went very well. The summit known to be ‘Quad’ discussed social, cultural, political, economical and ecological issues.

Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said that the leaders addressed key topics at the virtual meeting, which included freedom of navigation and freedom from coercion in the South and the East China Sea, the North Korean nuclear issue, and the coup and violent repression in Myanmar.

Sullivan told the meeting focused more on the challenges posed by China. Among the issues discussed were recent cyber attacks and semi-conductor supply-chain issues. President Biden and the three leaders pledged to work to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region and to cooperate on maritime, cyber and economic security, issues important to the four democracies in the face of challenges from China.

“It went very well. Everybody seemed to like it a great deal” Biden told when he was asked about the meeting on his return to the White House from a weekend stay at his home in Delaware.