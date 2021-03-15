Quell speculations; team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah to tie the knot today

Anything not true is short lived. The biggest example for this comes from Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Bringing end to all speculations surrounding his wedding, Bumrah is set to tie the knot today in Goa.

Bumrah will be marrying sports presenter and anchor Sanjana Ganesan. Following Covid protocols, the marriage will be held as a private ceremony attended by families of the couple and a few close friends. The pre-wedding rituals were already done in Goa on Sunday and the wedding will take place on Monday. The guests have been asked not to even carry their cell phones for the ceremony as the couple wants to keep the event away from the limelight.

Ever since Bumrah was released from the squad, speculations on his wedding surfaced on social media. Meanwhile, BCCI confirmed that the pacer had asked to be released due to ‘personal reasons’. The rumours got stronger with each passing day as it was reported that the 27-year-old Indian cricketer will be marrying Sanjana, the former Miss India finalist and a popular anchor. Sanjana also covers the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the official broadcaster and also works for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL.