Sedition case; JNU former union president Kanhaiya Kumar and nine others appear before Delhi court

Former JNU students union president Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid, Anirban Bhattacharya and seven others appeared before a Delhi court in connection with a sedition case. The court instructed cops to handover the copies of chargesheet to the accused and posted the matter for April 7.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Pankaj Sharma has granted bail to seven accused who were not arrested in the case earlier. The ten accused are Kanhaiya Kumar, Syed Umar Khalid, Anirban Bhattacharya, Aquib Hussain, Mujeeb Hussain Gattoo, Muneeb Hussain Gattoo, Umar Gul, Rayees Rasool, Basharat Ali and Khalid Bashir Bhatt .

They were summoned after the court took cognizance of the chargesheet on February 16. Since he had social commitments, Kanhaiya’s lawyers had earlier requested the court whether he will get an exemption from the next date of hearing which include checking of the documents. The court said that it would consider the exemption applications on each date of hearing.

Police claimed that Kumar led a procession and raised seditious slogans on the JNU campus on February 9, 2016, during an event to mark the hanging of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru. The accused face charges under IPC sections 124A (sedition), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 465 (forgery), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), 143, 149 (being a member of an unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).