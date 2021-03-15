TMC will deliver free ration at doorsteps says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government will remain in power and people would continue to get free ration. She also said from May onwards ration would be delivered to their doorsteps. She was addressing a public meeting in Purulia on Monday.

She said that the government has taken the decision in the budget to give ? 1,000 to all the widows and a pension of ? 2,000 will be given to tribals aged above 60 years. She reminded the people that West Bengal is the only state that has not snatched the land rights of tribals.

She alleged that BJP became rich all of a sudden by selling banks. She also alleged that Congress and CPI(M) does dalali work of BJP.

Mamata Banerjee asked the people at the rally not to bow down their heads. If ideologies, character, and moral values are lost everything will be lost, she said. Condemning the central government, she said, “They torture media and are trying to shut our mouth. Till I am able to speak I will continue to raise my voice.”

The 294-member West Bengal Assembly will go to polls in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.