Actor Aamir Khan bids farewell to social media with a heartfelt note of gratitude

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan announced that he is leaving social media completely. The actor made the announcement on Twitter. Last day was Aamir Khan’s birthday. He thanked everyone for their greetings and announced his decision to stay away from social media. “Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday. My heart is full. In other news, this is going to be my last post on social media. Considering that I am SO active anyway, I have decided to drop the pretence,” Aamir Khan wrote.

All things Aamir will now be shared via the official handle of his production house, Aamir Khan Productions. “We will continue to communicate as we did before. In addition, Aamir Khan Productions (AKP) has created its official channel. So, future updates on me and my films can be found there…Lots of love,” Aamir wrote. It’s not clear whether he will deactivate his personal accounts or simply stop posting on them. Before this, Aamir Khan had stayed away from social media. In February this year, he decided to stay away from social media until the release of his upcoming film Lal Singh Chaddha. Aamir explained that he had decided to leave the phone to avoid being disturbed by the incoming call while on set.