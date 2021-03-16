Amul’s witty wedding gift to Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan goes viral

This is not the first time that Amul, ‘the taste of India’ is doing something funny. But this has gone way too viral.

Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah and TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan tied knot on 15th March 2021. The wedding was an intimate affair that took place in the presence of family and close friends. People were really curious to see their favourite jodi tying knot and after long wait came the pictures. Since the couple shared pictures and videos of wedding ceremony, they have been taking social media by storm. Fans of the happy couple poured in love as congratulatory messages. And here comes Amul India’s sweet tribute to the celebrity couple.

Amul’s quirky topical has captured the pulse of netizens. The post has received more than 52k likes till now. A cute cartoon caricature of the two can be seen along with a text that read “Jas ko preet mil gayi”. The couple seems to be sitting on some rocks on a beach munching on buttered toast. Sanjana Ganesan is holding a mic and Bumrah is spinning a ball into air. A caption can be seen below the caricature which read “Bowls you over”. Anyway, well done Amul. This is really amazing and it’s pretty sure that they will take it as a Sixer!!!