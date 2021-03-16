Commodity Market: Gold prices remain firm

The price of gold has remained unchanged in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were flat at Rs.44,930 per 10 gram. Silver futures dipped 0.2% to Rs. 67,510 per kg. In the previous session, gold had edged 0.35% higher while silver rose 1.3%.

In global markets, the price of spot gold were flat today at US dollar 1,732.32 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.2% to US dollar 26.22 while platinum was down 0.1% at US dollar 1,211.91.

In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold has remained firm at Rs. 33,600 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs. 4200.