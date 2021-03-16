Court denies 13-year-old rape survivor’s plea to terminate advanced pregnancy

Bombay High Court refuses a 13-year-old rape survivor’s plea to terminate her advanced pregnancy. The court turned down the plea following an advice from the medical board of JJ Hospital.

In a report, the hospital said that the girl’s life was at risk irrespective of termination of pregnancy or in continuing it. Later it was learned that the latter option was advisable. On the otherhand, the girl’s father had argued before a division bench of justice AA Sayed and justice Madhav Jamdar that she weighed only 38 kg and was incapable of delivering the child.

The report stated that terminating the pregnancy at this stage would require both the girl and the child to be kept under intensive care till they get fit for discharge. Hence, it was better to continue the pregnancy to term. The court did not allow the termination of pregnancy but said that it would decide on the issue in the next hearings.