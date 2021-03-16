Covid-19 Update: 2018 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the Covid-19 situation in country. 2018 new coronavirus cases along with 2651 recoveries and 4 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

The overall infection tally has reached at 430,313. The total recoveries reached at 410,736. The death toll has reached at 1406. Till now over 34 million Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country.

The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.