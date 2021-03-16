Covid-19 Update: 587 new coronavirus cases reported in Oman

The ministry of Health in Oman has updated the coronavirus situation in Oman. 587 new coronavirus cases along with 258 recoveries and 5 new deaths were reported in Oman in the last 24 hours.

Till now 148,010 people were infected with the coronavirus infection in the country. In this 137,028 people were recovered from the disease. Till no0w 1614 people were died of coronavirus.

The recovery rate is at 93% in Oman. In the last 24 hours, 51 people were admitted in hospitals. At present there are 270 patients under medical treatment in the country. In this 85 are in critical condition and are admitted in ICUs.