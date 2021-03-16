Covid-19 Update: Coronavirus cases increases in Saudi Arabia

The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has reached at 97.5% in Saudi Arabia. The fatality rate has reached at 1.8%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in the country.

Meanwhile, 354 new coronavirus cases were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. The highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 137, followed by Makkah with 71, the Eastern Province with 51, Hail recorded 22 and Qassim confirmed 17 cases. Thus the total number of confirmed cases surged to 383,106.

The ministry also announced that 204 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 373,130. 19 new deaths were also reported. The death toll has mounted to 6578.

At present there are 3398 active cases in the country. In this 560 are in critical condition. More than 2.4 million vaccine doses have been administered so far, at a rate of about 122,000 doses per day.About 14.5 million PCR tests have also been conducted in the country till now.