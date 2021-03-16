Covid-19 Update:Active cases crosses 12,000 in Qatar

The number of active cases crossed 12,000 in Qatar. This was updated by the Ministry of Public Health in the country. Meanwhile 479 new coronavirus cases along with 345 recoveries and 1 new death was reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 430 contacts of active cases and 49 travel related.

Till now 171212 cases were reported in Qatar. In this 158853 were recovered. The death toll stands at 268. At present there are 171212 active cases. 15 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and so 128 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

The ministry has conducted 9516 additional Covid-19 tests in the country in the last 24 hours. In this 5915 people were tested for the first time. Till now 1,635,175 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country.