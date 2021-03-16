Election update; ‘I decided to take up the challenge’; MP K Muraleedharan

MP K Muraleedharan, the son of the late K Karunakaran, is all set for another political battle. The political graph of Muraleedharan is expected to go up this time as he takes on the challenge of facing the BJP in Nemom.

This is not the first time that Muraleedharan has taken up a tough battle on the Congress’s behalf. But at at time when Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and the former chief minister Oommen Chandy were seen to have shied away from the challenge, the courage Muraleedharan showed is truly inspirational.

In the Lok Sabha elections of 2019, he being the then a sitting legislator, was deputed to fight CPM strongman P Jayarajan in the Left stronghold of Vatakara. Being one of the few Congress leaders to have a base of own, Muraleedharan is said to be the most preferred Congress faces among the Muslim community.

His political career floundered after he became the president of the Kerala PCC in 2001. Group rivalry ended in his ouster from the Congress in 2005 and he tried desperately to return to Congress. After months, he contested the polls from Vattiyoorkavu Assembly seat in Thiruvananthapuram and won. He retained the seat for the Congress in 2016 elections.

“The CPM has been alleging that the BJP won the constituency last time with Congress votes. Hence, this time the Congress is contesting the seat (the last two times its allies did). If Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala had left their seats, chances of Congress losing their sitting seats were high. Hence, I decided to take up the challenge” Muraleedharan said about winning Nemom.