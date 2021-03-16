Forex market: Indian rupee ends lower against US dollar

The domestic currency the Indian rupee had ended lower against the US dollar. The Indian rupee opened at 72.49 against the US dollar in the Interbank forex market and during trading it oscillated between 72.36-72-64 against the US dollar. The strong position of US dollar in the overseas market has weighed upon the Indian rupee.

The Indian rupee settled lower by 7 paise at 72.55 against the US dollar. On Monday the Indian rupee settled at 72.48 .

The dollar-rupee March contract on the NSE was at Rs 72.62 in the last session. The open interest fell by almost 1.4% for the March series.