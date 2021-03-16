Government imposes night curfew in this city

Night curfew has been imposed in an Indian city to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection. Madhya Pradesh state government has imposed night curfew in the capital city Bhopal from Wednesday. This was announced by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The night curfew will be in effect from 10pm-6am.

“Night curfew will be implemented in Bhopal and Indore from March 17, until further order. Shops and markets will be closed after 10 pm in Jabalpur, Gwalior,Ujjain, Ratlam, Chhindwara, Burhanpur, Betul and Khargone from March 17. There won’t be curfews in these cities,” the statement issued by the state government said.

The government has also ordered to close all shops in Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Ratlam, Chindwara, Betul and Hargaon from 1 pm. The passengers coming from Maharashtra must undergo a self isolation for one week also, the statement said.