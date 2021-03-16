India Vs England T20I: England beats India

In cricket, England has defeated the hosts India. England has overcome the victory target of 157 runs set up by India in 18.2 overs by losing just two wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the third T20 match. English skipper Joe Butler scored 83 runs in 52 balls.

Skipper Virat Kohli’s valiant 77 in 46 balls helped India to make a respectable total of 156 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in 20 overs. Earlier, KL Rahul was dismissed for a second consecutive duck in the ongoing series.

Rohit Sharma made 15 in 17 balls while Ishan Kishan was out for 4. Rishabh Pant made 25 in 20 balls. Shreyas Iyer made 9 runs.For England, Mark Wood took 3 wickets.

Score Card:

India : 156/6 (20)

England : 158/2 (18.2)