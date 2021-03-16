Indian Railways will never be privatized, says Union Minister Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has said that Indian Railways will never be privatized. He added that Indian Railways will always be owned by the Central Government. The Union Minister was responding to reports that a move was being made to privatize the railways.

“We’re accused of privatising Railways, but people never say that only govt vehicles should run on roads, it’s so because both pvt and government vehicles help economically. Private investment in Railways should we welcomed as it’ll improve services,” Goyal said in Lok Sabha.According to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the railway infrastructure has been developed. Development was extended to all parts of the country. He added that the aim is to make Indian Railways the engine of development.