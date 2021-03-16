Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan slams BJP, Denies corruption charges!!!

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan denied the corruption charges as he blamed the BJP of ill-treating central agencies in the vigil of an assembly poll in the state.CM Pinarayi Vijayan alleged that the LDF government in Kerala is corruption-free while alleging that accusations are “being made up since there is nothing much to say during elections”.BJP has attempted to mistreat central agencies, hence the gold scam investigation. They assume that people will believe all this, but we are an open book,” Pinarayi Vijayan told. The Kerala CM continued that central agencies could meet the judicial inquiry.

While asked on the challenging five years of his government with Nipah, floods, Ockhi, and Covid-19 he replied as “Our state-recognized national calamities of a scale never seen before. First, there was Okhi, then Nipah, and floods due to heavy rains. There was barely any interval between these. During these terms of crisis, we communicated accurately and got our people together, and made them able to overcome the challenges. At a time when the state could have been damaged, we focused on restoring. This action to build a new Kerala was better and one which could not be destroyed by any natural calamity. Such efforts are going ahead in a good manner.”

He professed on the corruption charges against his government in Kerala as, “There are no serious allegations against the government. There are routine formats of raising allegations against the government. If we look at this, then there are no real allegations against the government as we get into the last stage. It is because there is no corruption in Kerala. It is a corruption-free government. During the election, there is nothing to say so a few things are made up and said. They think people will believe them, but it is an open book.”He also said that the BJP attempted to maltreat central agencies. Central agencies must work as per rule. If they go beyond the constitution, this is still a nation where the rule of law is accepted. There will be a real judicial manner against that. Now the central agencies are going to meet that. So they need not think that they can make things happen by frightening. I’m seeing it only in that viewpoint. Action will be against those who do injustice. If they strive to take action considering there are allegations, these wouldn’t stand as per law. Hence we do not have any anxieties about such things. People will not give any consideration to these.

He gave his statements on the Sabarimala issue as, “This does not affect us in any manner. They put this issue during the local body polls also, but the people knew the truths of the matter. Now, the freshest is that the SC has given support to their previous opinion. Now we are expecting the final verdict. When that comes, we need to see what will be the approach. At that time if the verdict is against the general stand, we will take a stand on how it can be implemented only after discussing with all those concerned. The LDF government has already made it clear and people are also aware of it. This is the LDF stand.”He also said that “We will define what the LDF government will do if it comes back to power by an election proclamation. That will be declared on Tuesday. It will be a continuance of what we have done in the last five years. It will have a concept on how to take that ahead.”

Pinarayi Vijayan is overlooking a pivotal conflict in the Kerala election watching to interrupt the period of an elected government being voted out in the state since 1980. Kerala has not voted a government back to power in four decades. It has a privilege for anti-incumbency polling in elections. Pinarayi Vijayan, obtained a major victory recently when he assured a huge success of the CPM-led LDF in local body polls. It was a break from the past in recent years. This has proffered Pinarayi Vijayan and his ruling faction opinion of keeping the Congress-led UDF out of control for the second consecutive time. The Congress-led UDF had shaken the LDF in the 2019 Lok Sabha election by winning 19 of 20 seats.