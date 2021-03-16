New Covid-19 safety rules announced in UAE

New safety rules to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection has been announced in UAE. As per the new guidelines, the UAE residents will not be able to hire domestic workers for a few hours or days from Tadbeer centres. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) has suspended the short-term recruitment of house maids.

Workers can now be hired for a minimum period of seven days. They are not allowed to be replaced or transferred during this period. All workers will undergo a Covid PCR test before they are deployed. It was earlier announced that UAE residents can hire domestic helpers only from Tadbeer centres from March.