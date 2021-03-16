Over 52 per cent sanctioned posts for OBC category vacant in Central Universities

Loksabha informed that over 32 per cent sanctioned posts in central universities in the country are lying vacant. The data shared by Union Ministry of Education showed that the highest percentage of vacancies is in OBC category, which is more than 52% (3949 out of 7589 posts) in central universities and nearly 42% (539 out of 1291 posts) in the IITs.

As per the data, of the total 7,409 sanctioned SC posts 2,847 posts are lying vacant across 42 central universities, three Sanskrit Central Universities, Indira Gandhi National Open University, IITs (Non-faculty), IIMs, IISERs and IISc. The vacancies in the ST category is even higher (42.9 %).

Responding to a query on vacancies in teaching positions including the three Sanskrit Central Universities, Indira Gandhi National Open University, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal stated that against a sanctioned strength 19,356, there are 6,319 vacancies. Vacancies are because of the retirements, resignations, deaths, deputations, expansion, and opening of new institutions.

The UGC has prepared guidelines for recruitment of faculty in universities, colleges and institutions deemed to be universities and these have been circulated to all universities to adhere to them. “However, the onus of filling up the teaching posts lies on central universities which are autonomous bodies created under Acts of Parliament” he said.