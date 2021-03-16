Pushups on top of moving car: Youth gets ‘reward’ from UP Police

Many people try different ways to go viral on social media. Ujjwal Yadav, a youth from UP did a ‘variety stunt’ to go viral and it became viral on social media for a different reason.

In his video, Ujjwal Yadav, opens the driver’s door and climbed on top of his moving SUV, and did pushups. He posted this on social media. UP police tracked him down and rewarded him with a challan and posted this on Twitter. It says, “Some pushups will only bring you down in the eyes of the law! Stay strong, Stay safe”

Some Pushups will only bring you down in the eyes of Law ! Stay Strong, Stay Safe !#UPPCares #UPPolice pic.twitter.com/dvGSjtL2Az — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) March 13, 2021

In the post on Twitter, UP police first show a short video clip of the youth doing the stunt; next the challan is shown with the comment, “You worked out hard here’s your reward”; Then Ujjwal Yadav is seen apologising for his dangerous stunt and promising that he will never perform these types of stunts in future. At the end of the video, UP Police says “Performing stunts while driving is a punishable offense. It can be harmful to you and others around you.”