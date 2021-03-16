Ram mandir: 40-feet Foundation begins with ‘Vedic Pujan’

Wait is over… The construction of the foundation of the grand Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya has finally begun. The work began on Monday with the trustees of Ram Janamabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust performing ‘Vedic Pujan’.

Though the official date to start the construction of foundation at 2.77 acres of land for the Ram mandir which include the sanctum sanctorum, has been fixed for April 9, one feet concrete was laid in the 40-feet foundation. This was done to mark the beginning of the foundation filling work at the site.

Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Trust and trustees Dr Anil Mishra, Raja Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra, Mahant Dinendra Das, District Magistrate Anuj Jha were present during the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ at the construction site.